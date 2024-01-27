A journalist from Oyerapa FM, Kwaku Ansah has been arrested in Dome Kwabenya while covering the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

Reports reaching Adom News indicate that, the police were interrogating a suspect who was carrying a weapon at the voting center.

But the individual was resisting arrest so the journalist decided to record the incident.

But security operatives who saw him recording arrested the journalist stating that, it was wrong to capture the incident.

According to an eye witness, Kwaku Ansah was taken to the Dome Kwabenya police station for interrogation.

