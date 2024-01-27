The Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako popularly known as Wontumi on Saturday surfaced to monitor the parliamentary primaries.

This was days after he failed to honour summons by the Kumasi Traditional Council at the Manhyia Palace over claims he was sick.

Members of the Kumasi Traditional Council on Monday directed the NPP, led by its General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, to produce Chairman Wontumi before them over alleged derogatory remarks made against the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Speaking on Adom TV, the outspoken politician said the Asantehene was his Lord and owner of the Ashanti Kingdom and extended greetings to him.

He said he cannot in any way insult or disrespect the King.

Chairman Wontumi however, refused to comment on the summons and whether he was indeed sick and hospitalised as viral photos suggested.

