Incumbent Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem Central, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi has won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in Asante Akyem Central constituency.

He polled374 votes out the 600 total votes cast.

The incumbent was challenged by the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah and Nana Agyemang Amponsah.

But the delegates voted for the incumbent to continue his good works in Parliament.

Mr. Anyimadu Antwi succeeded the former Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, the late Kwadwo Baah Wiredu.