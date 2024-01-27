Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Adwoa Safo has suffered a humiliating defeat in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.

Miss Safo who was confident about her re-election has lost her seat to her main contender, Chief Executive of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Michael Oquaye Jr.

The former Gender Minister had 326 votes while Mr Ocquaye secured a landslide victory with 1,104 votes.

Underdog, Sheela Oppong Sakyi, a legal practitioner and strategist at the Office of the First Lady obtained 186.

Ms Safo survived the previous primary in 2020 by eight votes before going on to annex the seat.

For the greater part of the past three years, however, she was accused of shirking her parliamentary duties and sabotaging government business as she was based in the United States of America.

Adwoa Safo’s defeat was therefore expected over what many said will be a punishment from constituents but the margin has sent shock down the spines of Ghanaians.