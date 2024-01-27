The incumbent Weija Gbawe MP, Tina Mensah, has been defeated in the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary elections by Jerry Ahmed Shaib, the CEO of the Coastal Development Authority (CoDA).

Out of the 1151 votes, Jerry Ahmed beat Tina Mensah with a whopping 786 votes, representing 68.53%, to take the win as the NPP Weija-Gbawe parliamentary candidate.

Despite Tina Mensah’s earlier confident declaration of herself as the “landlord” and her opponent as a “rented aspirant,” stating that the seat was not for sale, she failed in her re-election bid.

Tina Mensah, who had expressed confidence in her victory based on her track record, garnered only 361 votes, representing 31.47%.

Speaking during his winner’s speech, Jerry Ahmed said he was thankful to everyone for the support given to him during this election.

He acknowledged that the journey to beating Madam Tina had not been easy.

“She is a big person in this contest so to come from behind and garner these votes, it means I have done well,” he said adding that despite his win, the party needs to come together to win the seat and secure NPP’s third term.

“So whichever way it is we all have to work for the NPP, especially against the backdrop that we want to break the eight,” Jerry Ahmed added.