JoyNews sources at the Manhyia Palace have dismissed media reports suggesting the withdrawal of summons for Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, to appear before the Kumasi Traditional Council.

Members of the Kumasi Traditional Council on Monday directed the NPP, led by its General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, to produce Chairman Wontumi to appear before them over alleged derogatory remarks made against the Asantehene.

This follows an altercation between Mr. Antwi Boasiako and the Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Dua, at the recent vetting of parliamentary aspirants in the Ashanti region.

Though Chairman Wontumi has denied making any such remarks, he was invited by the Traditional Council for a hearing, an invitation he failed to honour on health grounds.

Subsequently, the NPP national leadership, which appeared before the Council to plead for more time, was directed to ensure Chairman Wontumi made an appearance within one week.

However, reports from some news portals have alleged a directive from the Asantehene for the Kumasi Traditional Council to discontinue hearing the case of Chairman Wontumi.

JoyNews sources at the palace dismissed the reports, saying no such directive has been issued by the Asantehene.

The Kumasi Traditional Council is the second highest decision-making body in the Asante Kingdom, after the Asanteman Council.

The KTC, which was known as the Kumasi Divisional Council, was first established under the State Councils (Ashanti) Ordinance of 1952.

Its traditional jurisdiction covers the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, the Greater Kumasi area, as well as some parts of the Ashanti, Bono, and Ahafo Regions of Ghana.

Chiefs from the 77 suburbs of Kumasi are members of the Council as well as Krontire, Akwamu, Adonten, Benkum, Gyaase, Ankobia, Kyidom, Oyoko, Mawere, and Nkosuo are some of the divisions representing the Kumasi Traditional Council.

Though it is chaired by the overlord of the Asante Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Bantamahene, Baffuor Owusu Amankwatia VI is the acting President of KTC.

Manhyia Palace sources say though pronouncements on a case can be made by the Bantamahene, who is the traditional warlord of Asanteman, they can only be made in consultation with other members of the Council.