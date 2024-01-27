One person has been injured and hospitalised after chaos broke out in the Pru West constituency of the Bono East region in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

This was after some alleged supporters of a parliamentary aspirant, Alhaji Gariba Iddrisu assaulted him during a meeting.

Adom News’ Daniel Tachie reports that, the incident occurred at about 1: am with the victim identified as Tijani, a Deputy Nasara Coordinator.

Mr Gariba, who is a former District Chief Executive (DCE) is in a fierce contest with the incumbent MP and Deputy Roads Minister, Stephen Jalulah.

Tijani who is reported to be a member of Mr Jalulah’s camp was attacked after he showed up at a gathering of Mr Gariba’s supporters to allegedly spy on them.

Narrating his ordeal, Tijani said he meant no harm when he saw the group and decided to approach them to find out what was going on.

However, about five supporters ambushed and beat him to pulp.

He is currently undergoing treatment at the Abaase Health Centre.

