As New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates go to the polls to choose parliamentary candidates for the December 7 election, some 33 incumbent MPs already know their fate as they are going unopposed.
However, the stakes are high for a few incumbents whose reign have come under serious threat.
The seats of Sarah Adjoa Safo (Dome-Kwabenya), Francis Asenso-Boakye (Bantama) and K.T. Hammond (Adansi Asokwa) have come under the spotlight following intriguing events in the lead-up to the polls.
Below is the regional breakdown of the MPs not being contested:
Greater Accra Region:
Patrick Yaw Boamah – Okaikoi Central MP
Lydia Seyram Alhassan – Ayawaso West Wuogon MP
Savannah Region
Samuel Abu Jinapor – Damongo MP
Upper West Region
Dr Bright Yelviedong Baligi – Lambussie MP
Ambrose Dery – Nandom MP
Northern Region
Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli – Gushegu MP
Alhaji Iddrisu Habib – Tolon MP
Mohammed Amin Adam – Karaga MP
Thomas Mbomba – Tatale/Sanguli MP
Central Region
Rev. John Ntim Fordjour – Assin South MP
Dr Festus Awuah Kwofie – Upper Denkyira East MP
Ashanti Region
Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum – Bosomtwe MP
Frederick Obeng Adom – Upper West Akyem MP
Dr John Ampontuah Kumah – Ejisu MP
Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie – Effiduase MP
Isaac Yaw Opoku – Offinso South MP
Alex Blankson – Akrofuom MP
Eastern Region
Dr Bryan Yaw Acheampong – Abetifi MP
Michael Okyere Baafi – New Juaben South MP
Western North
Alex Tetteh Djornobuah – Akontombra MP
Bono East
Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah – Techiman South MP
Bono Region
Paul Apreku Twum-Barimah – Dormaa East MP
Ahafo Region
Dr Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere – Tano South MP
ALSO READ: