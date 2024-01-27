As New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates go to the polls to choose parliamentary candidates for the December 7 election, some 33 incumbent MPs already know their fate as they are going unopposed.

However, the stakes are high for a few incumbents whose reign have come under serious threat.

The seats of Sarah Adjoa Safo (Dome-Kwabenya), Francis Asenso-Boakye (Bantama) and K.T. Hammond (Adansi Asokwa) have come under the spotlight following intriguing events in the lead-up to the polls.

Below is the regional breakdown of the MPs not being contested:

Greater Accra Region:

Patrick Yaw Boamah – Okaikoi Central MP

Lydia Seyram Alhassan – Ayawaso West Wuogon MP

Savannah Region

Samuel Abu Jinapor – Damongo MP

Upper West Region

Dr Bright Yelviedong Baligi – Lambussie MP

Ambrose Dery – Nandom MP

Northern Region

Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli – Gushegu MP

Alhaji Iddrisu Habib – Tolon MP

Mohammed Amin Adam – Karaga MP

Thomas Mbomba – Tatale/Sanguli MP

Central Region

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour – Assin South MP

Dr Festus Awuah Kwofie – Upper Denkyira East MP

Ashanti Region

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum – Bosomtwe MP

Frederick Obeng Adom – Upper West Akyem MP

Dr John Ampontuah Kumah – Ejisu MP

Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie – Effiduase MP

Isaac Yaw Opoku – Offinso South MP

Alex Blankson – Akrofuom MP

Eastern Region

Dr Bryan Yaw Acheampong – Abetifi MP

Michael Okyere Baafi – New Juaben South MP

Western North

Alex Tetteh Djornobuah – Akontombra MP

Bono East

Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah – Techiman South MP

Bono Region

Paul Apreku Twum-Barimah – Dormaa East MP

Ahafo Region

Dr Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere – Tano South MP

