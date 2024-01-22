The New Patriotic Party (NPP) organized an Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference on Sunday, January 21, 2024, to endorse aspiring parliamentary candidates going unopposed.

In line with Article 7(31) of the NPP’s constitution, delegates in Tolon unanimously supported Habib Iddrisu for a second term in Parliament through popular acclamation at the Sari Conference Hall in the Northern Region.

The event, supervised by Tolon Electoral Commission (EC) District Officer, Ben Teye, saw thousands of delegates affirming their support for the parliamentary candidate.

“As many endorse the candidature of Honourable Habib Iddrisu, Say I. The crowd cheered “I” in confirmation of the parliamentary candidate.”

All present delegates and party members shouted “I” in unison when the EC Officer asked if they supported the MP.

Incumbent MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annor Dompreh, also Majority Chief Whip, praised Tolon’s legislature as a valuable asset, attributing his significant contributions to most achievements in Parliament.

“If there has been any success chalked in parliament, Habib played a role. In this context and as the saying goes, behind every successful whip is a deputy whip.”

“This is my first time coming to my colleague Honorable Habib’s constituency, but I can feel his popularity on my skin. Don’t take your member of parliament for granted; he is probably the first MP to be in leadership in his first term.”

The MP for Tolon and second deputy majority chief whip, described the day as a demonstration of unity and togetherness in the Tolon constituency, appealing to all constituency executives to unite for success.

“In 2020, we won 75 out of 129 polling stations with a parliamentary gap of 9,280. This time we aim higher; we must win every polling station.”

He expressed gratitude to constituents for their confidence, allowing him to go unopposed in the internal parliamentary contest.

He further tasked delegates to secure a resounding victory for the NPP presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the 2024 elections.

Similarly, Karaga, Gushegu, Bimbila, and Tatale-Sanguli in the Northern Region, also confirmed their parliamentary candidates during events held within their respective constituencies.

