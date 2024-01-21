The New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the Bosomtwe Constituency on Saturday unanimously approved Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum’s bid to represent them in Parliament for the 3rd time through a popular acclamation held at Jachie, in the Ashanti region.

The event supervised by the Bosomtwe District Officer of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Ernestina Owusu-Banahene, saw over one thousand delegates shouting ‘yes’ when the question was asked by the officer during the extraordinary delegate’s conference.

All the delegates present at the function as well as other members of the party got up shouting “All of us”, “All of us”, “No challenger”, “No challenger”, when the EC Officer asked if any delegate was in support of the MP.

However, when the question was asked of those who did not support him, all the delegates present as well as other members of the party stood up shooting “No challenger”, “No challenger”, and the EC officer had no option than to declare Dr. Adutwum elected.

Appreciative message

Dr Adutwum, who is also the Minister for Education, in his response, lauded the delegates for the trust they have reposed in him by electing him for the 3rd time to contest as a parliamentary candidate.

He praised the leadership of the party in the constituency and all members of the party for their support and promised to work very hard to raise the flag of Bosomtwe high.

Dr Adutwum assured the party of his commitment to continue working towards developing the constituency and the rest of the country.

Again, he assured them of efforts being made to complete ongoing projects like roads and school infrastructure among others.

“I want to assure you that every community in the constituency will have its fair share of the national cake, you should be patient and keep supporting me and the party to win the 2024 election”, he said.

Commendation

The Ashanti Regional Secretary of NPP, Adom Appiah, who represented the National Executives of the party at the function eulogized the people of Bosomtwe for the unity of purpose and the peace prevailing in the party over the years.

He urged members of the party in the constituency to remain focused and work hard towards victory for the party during the December general election.

The Regional Secretary appealed to supporters of the party to desist from any act that stood the chance of marring the unity and peace in the party and let their focus be the December 7 election by putting in place the right strategies to get more people to vote for the party to win the parliamentary and the presidential election.

Background

The extraordinary delegate’s conference was constituted by all the constituency executives, all electoral area coordinators, all polling station executives, five members of the constituency council of elders, five patrons and a founding member from the constituency who is a signatory to the registration documents of the party at the Electoral Commission.

The constituency has a total of 1027 delegates.