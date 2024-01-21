Leicester forward Patson Daka headed in an 88th-minute equaliser as 10-man Zambia salvaged a hard-earned point at the death to deny Tanzania a first-ever Africa Cup of Nations win.

Tanzania had led from the 11th minute when Simon Msuva punished some sloppy play with a powerful strike and Zambia’s problems grew worse when Rodrick Kabwe earned a second yellow card just before half-time.

But just when it appeared Avram Grant’s side were running out of time, Daka got across his man to divert a corner inside the far post.

Tanzania were under new, temporary, management in the form of Hemed Morocco after Adel Amrouche’s meltdown following the 3-0 loss to Morocco saw him banned for eight games and subsequently sacked.

They offered the ideal response when they took the lead 11 minutes in, with Mbwaba Samatta picking off the ball in midfield and striding forward to tee up Msuva, whose shot was still rising as it found the top corner.

Zambia wasted opportunities to level, with Fashion Sakala heading wide from point-blank range on the half-hour mark, and then somewhat harshly lost Kabwe to a needless second yellow in the 44th minute.

With the extra man, Tanzania were on top for much of the second half. They might have had a second when Mohamed Hussein’s cross deflected off Frankie Musonda and bounced narrowly wide, while substitute Morice Abraham brought a good save from Zambia goalkeeper Lawrence Mulenga.

Daka had already wasted a good chance when he shot straight at Aishi Manula just after the hour, but with time running out the 25-year-old scored to avoid a costly defeat.