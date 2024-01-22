Music icon, Samini has arrived in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire, to provide moral support for the Black Stars ahead of their crucial game in the 2024 AFCON qualifiers.

Black Stars will play their deciding match for the group stages against Mozambique on Monday, January 22, at 8:pm.

In view of this, Samini expressed his commitment to boosting the team’s morale as he emphasized the need for a victory to enhance their standing in the tournament.

“It became difficult to just sit and watch at home, so I am here to boost them because we need the win, and it wouldn’t be good to do it alone like this. They need energy, and I am here to add my energy to help them keep their heads and focus intact,” Samini stated.

While recognizing the challenges the team has faced in the tournament, Samini remains optimistic about their prospects.

He predicted a score line of 2-0 in favour of the Black Stars, judging by their performance in the previous games.

“We lost our first game, the second match was a draw, so this match must end in a win”, he predicted.

Ghanaian Stars and Nightlife stakeholders have pulled up heavy in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire 🇨🇮 in support of the Black Stars (Ghanaian Football ⚽️ team) at the 2024 AFCON ! @samini_dagaati



🎥 – @AmeyawDebrah pic.twitter.com/1RONkGm5Hn — BlacVolta (@BlacVolta) January 22, 2024



