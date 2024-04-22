Ghanaian musician, Kofi Kinaata has opened up about the pivotal role played by the High Grade Family in shaping his successful music career.

Speaking on Radio XYZ monitored by Adomonline.com, Kinaata expressed his gratitude to the music group, particularly it’s founder, renowned artiste, Samini.

He revealed at a time when he was struggling to find his feet in the music industry, Samini identified his potentials and offered him mentorship and support.

He credited Samini for providing him with platforms to showcase his talent, even when he felt he didn’t deserve them initially.

Kinaata’s affiliation with the High Grade Family not only exposed him to wider audiences but also facilitated collaborations and performances that further solidified his place in the music industry.

He likened the impact of Samini’s mentorship to that of a seasoned artist like Sarkodie signing a protege.

“When I was signed, Samini’s fans became my fans automatically. When Samini was performing he gave me opportunities to prove myself and I didn’t disappoint. It’s just like Sarkodie signing an artiste, the artiste automatically gets the support of his fanbase,” he said.

It is for this reason he expressed belief that without Samini and High Grade Family’s support, he may not have achieved the level of success he enjoys today.

SEE ALSO