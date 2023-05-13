There is confusion at Ningo-Prampram in the Greater Accra Region where delegates of the National Democratic Congress were prevented from voting for their preferred MP and flagbearer aspirants.

The commotion started after some delegates were denied the opportunity to vote although they have been cleared by the court to cast their ballot.

These are executives from two branches in the constituency who were not sworn in after the party’s branch elections. As a result, they were also not added to the constituency’s delegates list – leaving them out of Saturday’s primaries.

They sued the party early this month, after writing several petitions to the constituency executives, the regional party and the national party hoping to be sworn in.

A Tema High Court, this week, ordered the NDC to allow the 16 delegates to partake in the 2023 primaries in the Ningo-Prampram Constituency and also swear them in.

However, on Saturday, when they showed up to vote, they were not allowed to, which caused some disagreements at the voting grounds.

One of the delegates held up the court order demanding to be included in the process stating no order is bigger than the courts.

Voting has been halted after the confusion broke out.

The 16 delegates are still demanding to be included in the voting process as the court ordered.

