Leeds United’s Premier League survival hopes received a late lift as they came from behind to earn a battling point against Newcastle United at Elland Road – in a match with three penalties and a red card.

Interim manager Sam Allardyce will be delighted by the spirit shown by Leeds as it looked like they would suffer a damaging defeat despite taking the lead through Luke Ayling’s early goal.

In a thunderous atmosphere, the game appeared to have turned when Patrick Bamford’s penalty on the half-hour was saved by Newcastle keeper Nick Pope, the disappointment deepening when Callum Wilson restored equality for the visitors from the spot moments later.

Wilson put Newcastle, who are looking to confirm a place in the top four, ahead with another penalty after 69 minutes when the video assistant referee ruled Junior Firpo had handled.

Leeds looked beaten but staged a rally and equalised when Rasmus Kristensen’s shot deflected in off Kieran Trippier’s head 11 minutes from time.

They had to hold on for the final minutes as Firpo was second off for a second bookable offence as he brought down Anthony Gordon.

There was an incident on the touchline towards the end too, as Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was shoved by a spectator who got into the manager’s technical area from the home end before being dragged away by security staff.

Allardyce’s team remain in the bottom three a point behind Everton but he may yet come to see this as a valuable result.