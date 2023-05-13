NDC Primaries: I'm sure of victory in Keta Constituency - Kojo Jones-Mensah

Parliamentary aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Keta Constituency of the Volta Region, Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, says he is very confident of winning the primary at Keta.

The aspirant, who spoke to JoyNews at the election venue at Vodza, said Keta needs a servant-leader to bring the needed development to the constituency.

According to him, once he has carried out several developmental projects with others ongoing, he expects the voting to go his way to enable him to do more for the constituency.

He says a servant-leader should be able to make sacrifices for his or her people by spearheading the needed development.

He noted that he has changed the narrative in the constituency by getting important projects like construction of bridges, water infrastructure, and health facilities among many other projects to the Keta constituency instead of promising to do such projects only after he is voted for.

“A servant leader must be able to help grow the community by bringing developmental projects and not just promising the people. I have changed the narrative and I am sure of victory today,” he said.

