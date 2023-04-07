National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Amenfi Central constituency in the Western Region, Peter Kwakye-Ackah has explained why a contender, Joana Gyan Cudjoe was disqualified.

He said Ms. Cudjoe who was an active NDC member in the Bantama constituency and decided to moved to Amenfi Central to enable her fulfill her parliamentary ambition has two party cards.

“Madam Cudjoe used to be at Bantama and transferred to my constituency. We realised that in Bantama the party card she was using was for someone called Sherita Mensah. All these issues came up during vetting and trust me, this is criminal” the incumbent MP stated.

Mr. Kwakye-Ackah said it later emerged that, the said Sherita Mensah is the daughter of the constituency chairman in Bantama.

“Apparently, the constituency chairman is the father of the said Sherita Mensah so he appeared before the vetting committee to testify that is why her name was expunged during balloting” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday.

Mr. Kwakye-Ackah said he will be very surprised if Ms. Cudjoe is allowed to contest.

“This issue is pure forgery and should not be entertained in our party. If she is passed, the NPP will take her[Joana] to court so it’s better we prevent such acts” he noted.

Ms. Joana Cudjoe is one of five aspirants contesting the Amenfi Central parliamentary primaries.

