A failed flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kojo Bonsu, says he did not expect to win the contest with former president John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, though he had doubts about his chances, he hoped the delegates would change their minds and vote for him.

The former Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Mayor said he knew from the onset that beating Mr Mahama was an uphill battle.

“To be honest, I didn’t believe I could beat former President Mahama from the start, but I was hoping that maybe people would change their minds and vote for me,” he said in an interview with Citi TV on Tuesday, May 23.

Former President John Mahama won the flagbearer primaries to lead the National Democratic Congress into the 2024 presidential election.

Mr Mahama polled an overwhelming 297,603 votes representing 98.9% of the total valid votes cast at the end of the NDC primaries on Saturday, May 13.

His only contender, the former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu, polled a paltry 3,181 representing 1.1%.

The other contender in the NDC flagbearership race, former Finance Minister in the Mills regime, Kwabena Duffuor, pulled out on Friday, May 12.

This is the fourth time Mr Mahama will be leading the NDC into an election.

ALSO READ: