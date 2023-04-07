Communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ellen Ama Daaku has defended the appointment of Dr Peter Appiahene to the Board of the Electoral Commission (EC).

According to her, claims that, he is a card bearing member of the NPP is a figment of people’s imagination.

“The National Organizer of the NPP who I believe has access to all members of the NPP has stated that he is not a card-bearing member of the NPP” she said on Accra-based TV3.

Conceding that, Dr. Appiahene might be a sympathizer, Ms. Daaku said there is nothing wrong with that.

“It’s quite obvious from all the videos you have played that he has sympathies for the NPP and there is nothing wrong with that” the NPP woman stressed.

She stated emphatically that, no law forbids a party sympathizer from getting an appointment in government.

“After all over 6 million Ghanaians voted for the NPP. So definitely some Ghanaians will have sympathies for the NPP. Does that disqualify him from being on this particular board? I don’t think so,” she added.

Ms. Daaku said the CSO’s erred in asking Dr Appiahene to resign.

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) is demanding the immediate resignation of Dr Peter Appiahene and Hajia Salima Ahmed Tijani as members of the Electoral Commission (EC).

The two who were recently appointed by President Akufo-Addo to the electoral management body have been described by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as known members of the governing NPP.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, a leading member of CODEO, Rev. Dr Fred Degbey called for Dr Appiahene and Hajia Salima Tijani to resign to protect the cross-party trust in the commission.