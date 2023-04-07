National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Amenfi Central constituency, Peter Kwakye-Ackah has recounted how he protested about his sitting position in Parliament.

According to him, in his first year, he could not do or say anything in Parliament because a huge pillar was blocking him from catching the Speaker’s eye.

The livid MP said he expressed his dissatisfaction but his senior colleagues told him to stop complaining.

“I remember when I entered Parliament, there was a very huge pillar in front of me and I couldn’t even see anything. I protested for so many years and the response I got from my colleagues is that I should keep quiet and suffer” he bemoaned.

However, Mr. Kwakye-Ackah said luck smiled on him when he was retained as MP and was moved from where he was sitting in Parliament.

“By God’s grace I moved forward after retaining my seat in Parliament but my colleague from Amenfi East took my position and until now, I always look at my back and see him suffering just like I did. I always laugh at him when I see him,” he recounted on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday.