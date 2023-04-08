National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Amenfi Central constituency, Peter Kwakye-Ackah has explained why his constituents need to retain him as their representative in the Parliament of Ghana.

He said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday that, should the NDC win power in 2024, he might be the Minister for Roads and Highways.

By this, Mr. Kwakye-Ackah said he will ensure his constituency will have good roads.

“I remember when Mahama visited me, I told him when NDC wins, I want to be the Roads Minister and he laughed. When I am appointed as the Roads Minister, I will construct and fix all the roads in my constituency” he stated.

The Amenfi Central MP who is seeking to retain his position ahead of NDC’s parliamentary primaries urged the delegates to vote massively for him to continue his good works.

Mr. Kwakye-Ackah said another term in Parliament will give him a greater chance of getting an appointment in the future NDC government led by former President, John Mahama.

“That is why I want to be retained and continue to be in Parliament to get a top position in government. It is important I’m retained so that Amenfi Central can also be known in Parliament,” he said.