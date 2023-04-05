National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Boakye has alleged that minority leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, voted in favour of two of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees.

According to him, Ato Forson has two close friends in parliament and as such, wasn’t going to vote against them anyway.

Although he failed to mention the names of the NPP MPs he claimed were friends with Mr Forson, he said they may have divergent views but are as close as twin brothers.

“The NDC Minority Leader, Ato Forson voted for two of our people and I can confidently say that he voted in favour of these NPP MPs. I will not mention names but I want you to know that Ato Forson voted for these people,” he said without providing any evidence to back his claim.

“Don’t forget that these MPs are very close and wouldn’t want to betray each other’s trust,” he added on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday.

The Minority side has come under pressure after a few of their members voted to approve six ministerial nominees brought before parliament by the government.

The approval happened after the NDC as a party had directed its members in parliament to vote against the approval of the nominees.

