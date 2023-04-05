Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has advised some presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to withdraw from the race.

According to him, some of the flagbearer hopefuls stepping down will save the party money as the party may organize two congresses because of the number of aspirants.

“Their party rules state that if more than five persons are contesting for the position in the first round, there will be a second round.”

“The little advice I can give is that some of the aspirants who know they do not stand a chance should give up now before it’s too late. You can’t only serve your country through politics.”

“Left for me, some of the aspirants should step down to save the party money. Organizing one congress is expensive how much more holding a second,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

Mr Pratt indicated that the fight against bribery and corruption has been impossible because politicians are sponsored and earn up doing the bidding of their benefactors.

“This is one of the reasons why we’ve not been able to win the fight against bribery and corruption. What job do you do to earn such huge amounts on campaigns.”

“Let’s make it simple so that you don’t end up seeking financial support from a businessman who when you eventually become a president will dictate to you.”

Former Trades Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Presidential Spokesperson and General Secretary of the party, Kwabena Agyepong, former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey, a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, and a former Minister of State, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku have all expressed interest in contesting the flagbearership slot of the party.

However, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who is yet to officially declare his intention to contest has been endorsed by several MPs and leading members of the party as the most eligible candidate to secure NPP’s “Breaking the Eight” agenda in the 2024 polls.

