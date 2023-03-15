A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for New Juaben North has joined calls for former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the party in the 2024 general election.

Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang has said it will be prudent for the Vice President to be made the flagbearer while Mr Kyerematen becomes his running mate.

This ticket, Mr Boateng-Agyemang on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen said will make the work of the NPP easy going into the general election.

“None of our aspirants has been a Vice President except Dr Bawumia so he needs to graduate while the others also become vice presidents but my preferred candidate is Alan.

“When he goes through that route, nobody will challenge Alan when he resurfaces to contest the presidency in 2028 even if it is one term. It will make the work of the party very easy,” he said.

He maintained it will be a golden opportunity for Mr Kyerematen because it will silence all the other people jostling for the Vice President position.

“It is not as if he is a fierce competitor but one of my senior brothers, Alan has been a serial aspirant all these years from the time he competed with Nana Addo. All time NPP leadership merges and his acceptance will give the party full inclusiveness,” he said.

He has, therefore, called on the NPP Council of Elders to, as a matter of urgency, engage the duo and make the ticket work.

Meanwhile, former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Ohene Ntow, some weeks ago rejected the calls for an Alan-Bawumia ticket.

According to him, any such move will set a dangerous precedent and a contravention of NPP’s Constitution.

Among the proponents are members of the NPP’s Council of Elders, Hackman Owusu Agyemang and Managing Director of State Transport Company, Nana Akomea.

They have argued that the partnership will promote unity and give the NPP an advantage to win the 2024 general election.

This suggestion has been welcomed by majority of NPP members who fear the upcoming flagbearership election will create disunity in the party.

But Mr Ntow stated that those championing that agenda are supporters of Dr Bawumia who are seeking their personal interest.

The former General Secretary, who is currently a spokesperson for Mr Kyerematem said the party should allow the candidate to elect his running mate if indeed they want unity.