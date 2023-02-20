Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Ohene Ntow, has admonished party members not to elect the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the next flag bearer.

According to him, Dr Bawumia has been subject of criticisms, hence should not lead the NPP.

Speaking on Sedea Etie Nie on Adom TV, the former General Secretary said Alan Kyerematen has sacrificed more for the NPP than the Vice President and should be given the chance to lead the party in the coming election.

Mr Ntow said Dr Bawumia has lost credibility in the eyes of the general public as he was the one who promised the public more goodies prior to the 2020 election.

“People are not comfortable with the economy and they are not mentioning the name of the president but Bawumia,” he said.

This comes on the back of some comments from the Member of Parliament for Nsawam- Adoagyiri, Frank Annor Dompreh, questioning the comment of Mr Kyerematen on economic crisis affecting NPP’s campaign message for 2024 since he was the chairman of the Economic Committee at Cabinet.

Flagbearer hopeful of the NPP, Mr Kyerematen, has admitted that the worsening economy is making it difficult for the party to come up with a campaign message for the 2024 general election.

Speaking during a visit to the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council as part of his campaign tour, the former Trade and Industry Minister hailed the performance of President Nana Akufo-Addo but stated that the poor state of the economy will make it difficult for the NPP to convince Ghanaians to retain them in the 2024 general election.

“Akufo-Addo has done well, when the NPP came, there was no free SHS, but we have brought it, planting for food and jobs, we have brought it, One District, One Factory, we have brought it, I can recount a number of the policies, but we all know that times are hard. We are all in difficulty, we have worked hard but due to the economic hardship, our key message for campaigning as a party for the 2024 election has become difficult for us.

“But you see, one of our main challenges as a country is how successive governments abandon policies they inherit from another government. This is what has derailed our development efforts. So I would wish that for the first time in the history of the country, allow the NPP to continue, so our policies can gain roots while we do away with the bad policies. If we mean well for the country this is what must happen,” Mr Kyerematen said in Twi.

Mr Ntow said the flagbearer hopeful was truthful to the situation on the ground.

He entreated the party to open nomination for prospective candidates to pick forms and since the time for the general election is close more needs to be done since the party will be producing a new candidate to the people of Ghana.

He said the party is late in opening nomination but it is better late than never.