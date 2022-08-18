The Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South Constituency in the Eastern Region, Samuel Atta Akyea, has said Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia should be made the flagbearer ahead of the 2024 general election.

For his Vice, he suggested Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen be made his running mate.

This ticket, the Abuakwa South MP, on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, said is the only way “God will help us break the eight”.

He argued that, given the socio-economic conditions in the country, the NPP “does not have the luxury to waste money.”

Though others have also expressed interest like Boakye Agyarko, Kennedy Agyarpong, Joe Ghartey, he believes a Bawumia/Alan ticket is the sure bet for the NPP in 2024.

“I don’t believe this unbridled competition; if you want a strategic win, Bawumia/Alan is a winnable ticket for the NPP,” he said.