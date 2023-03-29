Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority(NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide, has endorsed all aspirants vying for the flagbearership position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam Show, he explained that each and every aspiring presidential candidate is capable of securing the party’s victory in the 2024 polls.

To him, the “Breaking the 8” agenda of the party is still alive and achievable no matter who wins the primaries.

“Those who can secure NPP’s victory in 2024 are a lot in our party. Dr Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen, Kennedy Agyapong, Former Agric minister can all win the elections.”

He went on: “delegates across the nation and in the various polling stations will determine who wins but no matter the outcome a big victory awaits NPP,” he said

Though some Members of Parliament (MPs) and party leaders have endorsed some of the aspirants, he simply said “I am for the party”.

According to him, the party is lucky to have promising and knowledgeable youth who can help build Ghana and lead it in the right direction in the future.

“If you need young men and women with the knowledge on helping develop Ghana, there are many in our party.”

About five leading members of the governing NPP including former Energy Minister; Boakye Agyarko, former Agric Minister; Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Trade Minister; Alan Kyerematen, and former General Secretary Kwabena Agyapong have all expressed interest in contesting the flagbearership slot of the party.

Many have also tipped Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the position but he is yet to officially make his intentions known.