A woman jailed for stabbing her partner after falsely imprisoning her and demanding her PIN has been sent to a men’s prison.

Zara Jade subjected the woman to horrific abuse – stabbing her and tying her up before using her bank card to rob her of cash.

Jade, who is transgender, will serve nine years behind bars at a male prison after a judge sentenced her to 12 years on Monday.

The 54-year-old from Halifax, West Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to six offences including false imprisonment, assault and robbery.

Bradford Crown court heard Jade stabbed the victim with a small knife before restraining her and going to a nearby cash machine.

Police were called after a scheduled visit from a nurse in which the victim confided the abuse showing her injuries.

Jade received a 12-year sentence – nine years behind bars and three on licence.

She was also given an indefinite restraining order banning her from having any contact with the victim, police added.

Detective Constable Nicola Kirk of West Yorkshire Police’s safeguarding team said: “We welcome the sentence handed to Jade for the truly awful abuse that she subjected her partner to.

“I want to pay tribute to her victim for the courage she has shown in coming forward and supporting a prosecution which has resulted in the substantial sentence she has received.

“We treat domestic abuse seriously across all our communities and would encourage anyone who may be suffering to come forward and report it.”