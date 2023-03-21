Political Science lecturer, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has condemned the actions of some leading members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

To him, party leaders who have openly shown their flag bearer preferences should be “ashamed of themselves” because they have flaunted party rules.

According to him, the party leaders should be custodians of the rules and “lead by example”

The senior lecturer said that this action may bring division in the party making their “breaking the eight” vision for 2024 impossible.

“I think that these leaders of the party who have openly shown their preferences should be ashamed of themselves. They should be ashamed of violating their party rules with impunity.

“When these things happen they will divide their ranks and when they divide their ranks then it becomes difficult for them to achieve their ambition to want to break the eight,” he told TV3.

To him, the party leadership should focus on the party’s unity and its electoral fortunes rather than seek support for presidential candidates.

“The one who will win the flagbearership race will win. The one who will emerge victorious will emerge victorious. There’s no point in you trying to violate party rules just for the purposes of seeking courting affection and seeking support or being right by any of the flag bearers. It doesn’t help.”

“They should be mindful of their own party unity and they should be mindful of the electoral fortunes of the entire political party.”

This comes after some NPP leaders, over 80 Members of Parliament and some government appointees accompanied Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to the Ashanti Region for the Akwasidae festival over the weekend.

Though he is yet to officially declare his presidential ambition in the upcoming NPP primaries, the Veep was escorted by over 80 lawmakers mostly from the Ashanti Region to show their support.