Senior Political Science lecturer, Professor Ransford Gyampo has stated that the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is committing political suicide with his campaign strategy.

According to him, the Vice President should focus on provide alternative policies ahead of the 2024 election instead of rubbishing his opponents promises.

He said this in reaction to Dr Bawumia’s critic of the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama’s 24-hour economy promise.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said Mr Mahama lacks an understanding of the policy he is promising Ghanaians.

He explained that, the 24-hour economy policy is being implemented in Ghana already at hospitals, fuel companies, among others.

Speaking Accra-based Neat FM, Prof Gyampo indicated that, Dr Bawumia must sack his political strategist.

“It seems we don’t learn in our political game. The more you oppose and dismiss policies, the more it gains momentum and becomes popular; That was what happened with free SHS.

Right now, the discussion around the 24-hour economy has been sustained. He should have proposed alternatives because politics is a contest of ideas,” he stated.

Prof Gyampo further acknowledged that some services are operating 24-hours but it is not a deliberate policy.

