A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) New Juaben North Chairman has vowed to quit politics if Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia loses the flagbearership race.

Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang was of the view that Dr Bawumia’s defeat will only mean that politics is indeed a game of lies.

He was speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

“Mark it on the wall, I swear by the grave of my father who passed when I was 10 that I will quit politics because it will give me a clear picture that there is indeed no truth in politics,” he stated without mincing words.

About five leading members of the governing NPP including former Energy Minister; Boakye Agyarko, former Agric Minister; Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Trade Minister; Alan Kyerematen, and former General Secretary Kwabena Agyapong have all expressed interest in contesting the flagbearership slot of the party.

Many have also tipped Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the position but he is yet to officially make his intentions known.

But Mr Boateng-Agyemang has expressed conviction Dr Bawumia will gain a resounding victory, adding the grounds are fertile for him.

“I know what is happening on the grounds and you can go and conduct a survey to ascertain that fact,” he added.