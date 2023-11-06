Senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo has criticised the Electoral Commission (EC) over the ongoing voter register exhibition.

Prof Gyampo questioned why the EC chose to use a platform of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to entreat citizens to partake in the exercise.

The seven-day nationwide exercise which commenced on November 3 recorded a low turnout.

In this regard, the EC Director of Electoral Services, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe after declaring the winner of the NPP presidential election admonished Ghanaians to take advantage of the exercise.

He said it will help eligible voters identify, correct errors and delete names of deceased persons in the new voter register.

However, Prof Gyampo on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem said the announcement was out of place.

In his view, it would have been more appropriate for the NPP executives to make such a call than an EC official since it was a political platform.

The lecturer asserted that, Dr Quaicoe’s act would create the impression that he is an NPP member.

“You don’t go to an NPP programme and make that appeal. It was a show of indiscretion. This should have been done by the NPP executives not the EC or are they now NPP members?” he quizzed.

“I don’t understand certain things happening with the EC. Serebour Quaicoe seemed so unprepared. It wasn’t by force that he should be there to declare the results” Prof. Gyampo added.

