At the Gold Coast Restaurant last night in Accra, was a gathering of kind-hearted corporate citizens who were there to contribute their quota to support a worthy cause.

It was an annual musical concert, dubbed ‘Popchain Record Night’, which was organized by Rotary Club of Accra-Airport in collaboration with Joy FM, that aimed at raising funds to support breast cancer campaign in Ghana.

It was indeed a night to remember as the event  featured Joy and HIZT FM’s veteran DJs and radio presenters such as the host of the Joy FM’ mid-morning program, Cosmopolitan Mix, Doreen Andoh, Paul Ankrah, former Joy FM presenter, Nii Ayi Tagoe and Andy Dosty who entertained patrons with old school music.

Andy Dosty
The Queen of the airwaves Doreen Andoh