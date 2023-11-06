At the Gold Coast Restaurant last night in Accra, was a gathering of kind-hearted corporate citizens who were there to contribute their quota to support a worthy cause.

It was an annual musical concert, dubbed ‘Popchain Record Night’, which was organized by Rotary Club of Accra-Airport in collaboration with Joy FM, that aimed at raising funds to support breast cancer campaign in Ghana.

It was indeed a night to remember as the event featured Joy and HIZT FM’s veteran DJs and radio presenters such as the host of the Joy FM’ mid-morning program, Cosmopolitan Mix, Doreen Andoh, Paul Ankrah, former Joy FM presenter, Nii Ayi Tagoe and Andy Dosty who entertained patrons with old school music.

Andy Dosty