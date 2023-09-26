Political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, is suggesting to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to accept the resignation of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen because he will never return to the party.

He believes Mr. Kyerematen will not return to the camp of the NPP, even if the party attempts to convince him to rescind his decision.

Alan Kyerematen resigned from the New Patriotic Party on Monday, September 25, to contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential polls.

In an interview on Citi FM, Prof. Gyampo blamed the party for failing to address concerns raised by Mr Kyerematen in the aftermath of the August primaries.

“I think the decision has already been taken, the party must come to terms with it. We warned the party, did research, did the analysis and predicted, that if some of the things he complained about which he warned the party against were not handled well, then he could break away.

“And that will not augur well for a party that is interested in breaking the 8. But it appears that the party, just like the government doesn’t listen. Alan is a goner, he’s gone, and he will not return to the NPP,” Professor Gyampo asserted.

He predicted that the former Trade and Industry Minister’s breakaway would affect the party, as he would take away some of the NPP’s support base.

“They [NPP] should quickly put in place measures that will minimise the impact because whether you like it or not the man [Alan] is going to take away some support base from the party. If you want to break the 8, you cannot go into this contest with this particular incident if you don’t put in place measures. He will give them a run for their money,” he predicted.

The political science lecturer indicated that, Mr Kyerematen has not committed political suicide by resigning from the party.

“I don’t think it’s a political suicide, given the events he narrated as causing the decision that he took. It appears that there was no way he was going to be able to surmount the challenges that were confronting him within his own party. He said he wants to serve in the highest capacity as the president of the land.

“It clearly shows, given the narration he gave, that his party was not going to give him the chance. He still has that ambition, so the best thing he had to do was take the decision he has taken just so he can be able to serve the country,” he stated.

