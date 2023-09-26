The Mastercard Foundation will today, September 26, 2023, hold a media roundtable discussion.

The meeting aims to foster a deeper understanding of the Mastercard Foundation’s work, strengthen its relationship with the media community, and explore opportunities for mutually beneficial partnerships.

In a statement, the foundation said it deeply values the pivotal role the media plays in informing, engaging, and shaping public discourse.

“That is why this Media Roundtable seeks to provide an open forum for dialogue, information sharing, and collaboration between the Mastercard Foundation and esteemed media partners like yourself,” the statement noted.

The event has been scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marriot Hotel, Liberation Road, Airport, Accra.

