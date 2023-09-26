Perez Medcare Hospital, where Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, was allegedly taken, has revealed that the singer was brought in dead to their facility.

In the statement posted on its Instagram page on Monday night, the hospital affirmed that the singer didn’t die in their facility as it is being rumoured.

The hospital also debunked rumours that the singer was admitted into the hospital.

The statement partly read, “The attention of the management of Perez Medcare Hospital has been drawn to the misleading and false information being circulated in some social media platforms that Mr. Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (AKA Mohbad) died in our medical facility.

“We consider it pertinent to put on record that at about 04:30 pm on the 12th of September 2023, the lifeless body of Mr Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (AKA Mohbad) was brought to our medical facility and our medical team immediately sprang into action and after assessment, it was discovered that there was no sign of life, no central or peripheral pulse, no heartbeat, no recordable vital signs and his pupils were fixed and dilated.

“On attempting CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), rigour mortis (stiffening of some parts of the body in relation to death) was observed and the persons who brought him to our facility were informed that it was a case of BID (Brought in dead).

“Upon enquiry about the circumstances leading to the emergency, our team was informed that the deceased was being treated at home by a nurse and that she administered injections on him.

“Our team thereafter advised that the body be taken to the nearest Government Hospital where he can be deposited in the morgue.

“Let it be known that Mr. Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (AKA Mohbad) was not a patient of Perez Medcare Hospital and was never admitted at our hospital at any material time whatsoever.

“Also, the nurse who was said to be administering treatment on him at home is not a staff of Perez Medcare Hospital and the video of the medical facility circulating In the media space in which the late Mr. Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (AKA Mohbad) is seen alive and receiving treatment is not Perez Medcare Hospital.”

