Four people have lost their lives in a galamsey pit within a month in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region.

Land, water bodies, and forest reserves, among other natural resources, have been destroyed by the activities of illegal miners in the Western North Region.

In the Sehwi Juaboso District alone, within a month, four people have lost their lives in an abandoned galamsey pit in the area, with their ages ranging from 2 to 19 years.

About two weeks ago, two people died in an abandoned galamsey pit in Juaboso, the district capital, and the recent tragedy occurred at Sehwi Abrokofe, a farming community in the Juaboso District.

Two young men, Seth Nyame, better known as Kwabena Bour, 19, and Oliver Ntaadu, also known as Junior, 15, died after falling into an abandoned galamsey pit.

Opinion leaders performed several rituals, slaughtering fowl and pouring libation, before the bodies were recovered from the pit filled with water.

However, they were all found dead.

Two days passed before the two victims were found.

Although illegal miners are destroying a significant portion of the resources in the area, it has also claimed many innocent souls who carelessly walk around the shores of the mining sites.

Meanwhile, political, traditional leaders, and security services in the district are taking bold steps to properly regulate the activities of the miners.

