The leader of Fountain Gate Chapel, Reverend Eastwood Anaba, has warned against prioritising social media over the study of the Bible.

He observed a concerning trend where many individuals dedicate the bulk of their time to social media, indulging in the latest trends rather than focusing on nurturing their spiritual wellbeing.

Rev. Anaba cautioned that, such behavior is inappropriate for Christians, as it detracts from their connection with God.

He highlighted how the influence of social media often leads people to invest more time in online activities than in immersing themselves in the teachings of the Bible.

The clergyman also pointed out that, social media’s sway sometimes causes individuals to live as though they will not be held accountable in the afterlife.

“Social media has drawn you away from your Bible. The frequency of your Bible readings pales in comparison to the time you spend on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Some of you are glued to these platforms incessantly. When was the last time you devoted even an hour to reading the Word of God?”

“Today, I am calling upon the church to repentance. I am urging the church to seek revival. It seems as though we are too content, as if there is no concept of hell or heaven. But let me declare to you that it is appointed unto man to die once, and after that, judgment awaits. Judgment is imminent, so it’s crucial to align your life accordingly,” he passionately preached to his congregation” he said.

