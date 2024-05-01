The Vice President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Jacob Anaaba, has expressed a sombre perspective on the occasion of May Day, stating that Ghanaian workers are worse off in current times.

In his assessment, Mr Anaaba emphasised that there is little cause for celebration for Ghanaian workers as they grapple with challenging conditions.

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews’ AM Show on Wednesday, May 1, he particularly highlighted the plight of teachers, indicating that their joy stems primarily from witnessing the success of their students rather than any personal satisfaction.

According to Mr. Anaaba, Ghanaian teachers face significant challenges including high taxes and a soaring cost of living, leaving them with minimal disposable income.

He lamented that despite the dedication of Ghanaian workers to their jobs, the government has failed to adequately recognise and reward their efforts.

In conclusion, Mr. Anaaba underscored the need for greater attention to the welfare of Ghanaian workers, urging the government to take proactive measures to alleviate their hardships.

“As for the Ghanaian worker, there is nothing to celebrate about. As teachers, we are only proud when our students are doing well and progressing in life. We are coupled with high taxes, high cost of living and when we expect SSNIT to tell us something good, they are rather breaking our hearts,” he insisted.

