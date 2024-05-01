Ghana international, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, was named Leicester City’s Young Player of the Season at the club’s end-of-season awards.

The 19-year-old winger clinched the honour after an outstanding debut season with The Foxes in the Sky Bet English Championship, beating out competitors like Patson Daka from Zambia.

On loan from Sporting Lisbon, Issahaku has showcased his talent with six goals and 13 assists in 39 games during the 2023-2024 season. His 32 big chances created are the most in the English Championship this season, with one game remaining in the campaign.

Dressed in traditional Ghanaian attire, the former Steadfast FC player accepted the award amidst speculation about his future at Leicester City after his loan spell ends.

A €17 million deal is reportedly being negotiated to secure his permanent transfer from Sporting Lisbon.

Issahaku’s significant contributions played a pivotal role in Leicester City clinching the Championship title and earning automatic promotion to the English Premier League.

He contributed an assist in Leicester City’s 3-0 victory over Preston North End in the title-deciding game.

In a remarkable display of skill, Issahaku scored his first professional hat-trick in Leicester’s 5-0 victory over Southampton before the title-winning match on Monday, April 29th.