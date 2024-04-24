Ghana international, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has hailed his standout performance against Southampton as his best of the season.

The 20-year-old winger netted his first hat-trick on Tuesday night at the King Power Stadium in the English Championship.

Leicester City now sits four points clear at the top of the table, edging closer to a return to the Premier League next season.

In a post-match interview, Issahaku expressed his joy at his attacking display, singling out Leicester’s dominant win over Southampton as his standout game of the season.

“Yeah… for the season, this is the best game so far for me. I’m so happy and I feel so good. It’s always good to play with Jamie, and yeah, I feel amazing right now and we just keep going,” he added.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has now tallied 6 goals and 12 assists since joining Leicester City on loan from Sporting Lisbon.

