Leicester City is set to purchase winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku for €17 million.

The Ghanaian talent has had an impressive stint with the FOXES, arriving on loan from Sporting Lisbon last summer.

In 39 appearances, Issahaku contributed six goals and 13 assists in the league, becoming Leicester’s second-highest assist provider, trailing only Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Ruben Amorim, manager of Sporting Lisbon, confirmed the impending transfer, expressing confidence in the club’s ability to profit from talented players who may seek opportunities elsewhere.

“We will make money. Talented players who don’t adapt here will move to other clubs and give us added value, it’s our system,” said Amorim.

Issahaku’s journey began with Sporting Lisbon in 2022, following a move from Ghanaian club Steadfast FC, which stands to receive €7.9 million from the transfer fee, thanks to a sell-on clause.

Despite high hopes, Issahaku’s tenure at Sporting Lisbon didn’t meet expectations, leading to his loan to Leicester City at the start of the 2023/2024 season.

Meanwhile, Leicester City secures a return to the Premier League following their relegation in the 2022/2023 campaign, achieving promotion at the first attempt.