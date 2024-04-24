Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca maintains a critical stance on Abdul Fatawu Issahaku despite his standout hat-trick in the team’s 5-0 victory over Southampton on Tuesday night.

While acknowledging Fatawu’s pivotal role in the win, Maresca emphasized areas where the player needs improvement.

The victory propelled the Foxes four points clear at the top of the Championship, putting them in a strong position for promotion to the Premier League.

Leicester requires only one win from their remaining two games to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League. Additionally, there’s a possibility of climbing further if Leeds United stumble against QPR on Friday.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leicester after the game, Maresca highlighted the challenges of nurturing young players.

“He’s young, and there’s still a lot for him to learn,” Maresca said. “The issue with young players is they can be inconsistent.

“I just joked with him that in the next two games, he’ll be on the bench,” the manager quipped. “Otherwise, he’ll start shooting from everywhere, since he scored!”

Fatawu’s impressive display included neatly slotting the ball for Leicester’s opening goal and curling in a shot from the edge of the area, showcasing his promising talent.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who joined Leicester City on loan from Sporting Lisbon, has made 41 appearances, scoring six goals, and providing 12 assists.

READ ALSO