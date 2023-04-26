Thousands of supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Wednesday defied heavy torrential rainfall to meet former president John Mahama at Sehwi Juaboso in the Western North Region.

The former president, now a presumptive presidential candidate for the NDC, was on a two-day tour to the region to declare his intention for the contest to the delegates in the area.

On Wednesday morning, the Juaboso constituency chairman who spoke to Adom News said they defied the rainfall to meet Mr Mahama as an indication of the love they have for him and the party.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Mahama promised a better Ghana under his administration and pleaded for the Sehwi Juaboso constituents to vote for him.

He also indicated that in his next leadership, the NHIS will be revived.

Also present was the Member of Parliament for Sehwi Juaboso Constituency who doubles as the ranking member on health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, who expressed disappointment in the NPP government over the misuse of the National Health Insurance Fund.

He said the NPP has failed to pay accumulated debts which have almost collapsed the scheme and the NDC will work for its betterment.

