Political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo is not happy about the Electoral Commission’s mathematical inaccuracies in the declaration of results of the just-ended presidential elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In his view, this could be a recipe for disaster going into a crucial election in 2024.

In its announcement of the NPP flagbearer elections, the Commission mistakenly declared 91% instead of the 61%.

But this error was quickly corrected by a deputy Commissioner of the Electoral Commission, Dr Serebour Quaicoe.

But Prof Gyampo questioned the Commission’s competence in accurately presenting results.

According to him, the presentation of the results by Dr. Serebour Quiacoo was poorly executed and lacked precision.

Prof. Gyampo cited how EC after the 2020 election had to correct itself multiple times while announcing results to buttress his point.

He insisted that, the Electoral Commission should be responsible for providing accurate data on the percentage of votes obtained by all aspirants.

The political science lecturer stressed the need for the Commission to ensure that the presence of some individuals do not affect the integrity of their work.

Prof. Gyampo highlighted the importance of institutions transcending individual influences and continuously strive for improvement in their operations.