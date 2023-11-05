The Paramount chief of Mepe Traditional Area, Togbe Kwadzo Azagba IV, has appealed to all donors supporting the victims of the Akosombo dam spillage to bring all relief items to the palace to ensure effective distribution.

The chief’s appeal stems from concerns that items donated do not go to victims but rather end up in individual hands who hoard them for personal use.

Togbe Kwadzo Azagba IV is positive the centralisation will facilitate the efficient and equitable distribution of the items to the individuals who have been severely impacted by the Akosombo dam spillage.

He made the appeal when the Church of Christ, Takoradi Central donated items to support the flood victims.

Head pastor of the church, Writena Amponsah said their donation is to help bring relief to the affected victims for their sacrifices in service to Ghana.

The Church of Christ Takoradi Central also pledged to continue supporting the victims during this challenging time.