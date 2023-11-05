The Traditional Council of the Kusaug area in the Upper East region has condemned the recent attack on Garu police station and the military brutality, which has left many victims with serious injuries.

The Traditional Council headed by the Zugraana of Kusaug, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, called on government to render an apology to the people of Kusaug, most especially those in Garu and Bugri.

The Traditional Council call on the government to take full cost of the medical bills of the 220 affected victims and compensate them accordingly.

They sympathised with the victims but urged them to remain calm as they work to ensure justice is served.

Meanwhile, the queen mother of Gumbo, Elizabeth Azonko, on behalf of Paramount queenmother called for an immediate probe to bring the soldiers who committed the crime brought to book.

