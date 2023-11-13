National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah has admitted the military engaged in excesses when they stormed Garu after some national security operatives were allegedly attacked by residents.

MPs for the area have been demanding a parliamentary probe after residents were allegedly brutalized by military men deployed to the area.

Delivering a statement in Parliament on the matter, Kan Dapaah told MPs despite the admitted excesses, he is unable to tell the House more because the matter is currently before court.

But MP for Garu Albert Alalzuuga who reiterated his quest for a parliamentary probe demanded compensation for victims.

He also revealed that, one of the victims has died after his skull was broken.

