The Members of Parliament for Garu and Tempane constituencies, Albert Alalzuuga Akuka and Lydia Akanvariba Adakudugu, respectively, have condemned the brutal attack on their constituents in the early hours of Sunday by personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The military in conjunction with national security forces had stormed the communities following an attack on five national security personnel deployed to the area on a counter-terrorism assignment.

The irate youth, who were not convinced about the identities of the five men after they had accosted them, had gone on to chase them into a police station and besieged the station till the personnel were rescued by the Ghana Armed Forces.

According to the National Security Ministry, the operation was to retrieve the AK 47s the youth had fired at their personnel, and to arrest the perpetrators.

In the aftermath of the incident, many men in the areas have fled their homes to seek refuge in the forest, and the Garu District Hospital has been inundated with severe injury cases.

Reacting to the incident, the MPs condemned the action, describing it as uncalled for.

“Any form of violence and brutalities meted on citizens, especially when it is perpetrated by those who are supposed to serve and protect them must be condemned unequivocally,” they said in a joint statement.

“We are deeply disturbed by these reports, especially considering the volatile nature of the area vis-a-vis the Bawku Conflict (note that Garu and Tempane are part of the Bawku Traditional Area), and we are therefore actively seeking more information about the situation,” the statement added.

The MPs expressed solidarity with affected constituents and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

“Our priority is the safety and well-being of our constituents, and we are committed to providing support to those who have been impacted by this incident. We are working closely with relevant authorities and organisations to ensure that justice is served and that such incidents are prevented in the future,” they stated.

Meanwhile, they have demanded the immediate withdrawal of the military from the constituencies, and the release of all those arrested as a result of the operation.

They also demanded that all those injured as a result of the operation be cared for and compensated by the government, and any further brutalities be halted.

“We urge our constituents to remain calm and peaceful during this challenging time. We call for transparency, accountability, and open communication to address this issue,” the MPs said.