More than 500 youths from Garu and Tempane have staged a peaceful demonstration demanding justice for military brutalities that occurred on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

On that day, the military invaded Garu town and Tempane in the Upper East Region, resulting in the brutalization of over 200 men, multiple injuries, and one fatality.

The peaceful demonstration, which took place in the Garu District of the Upper East Region, was organized by the affected youths who were seeking justice for the victims of military brutality.

To reflects the community’s desire for accountability and justice following the incident of military brutality, the youth clad in red outfits held placards with various inscriptions condemning the military.

The Member of Parliament for the Garu constituency, Hon. Albert Akuka Alazuuga, expressed the need for an immediate investigation into the barbaric acts and emphasized that compensation should be provided to the victims.

The demonstrators presented their petition to the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Garu, Hon. Osman Musah, who received the petition and assured the youth that it would be forwarded to the appropriate authorities for action.